(FOX Carolina) - A low-pressure system will move up the Carolina coast Tuesday morning which will deliver spotty rain to the western Carolinas with some possible wet snow mixing in.
Temperatures will be cold enough above the surface to support falling snow, but should be above freezing at the surface, which while mixing with rain, will make it difficult for it to accumulate.
The best chance for this will be areas southeast of I-85, and areas closest to I-77 while the rest of the area will be much drier.
A stray shower or a few flakes also can't be ruled out along/north of I-85.
In a nutshell, this type of snowfall would likely not cause any travel impacts, but will be more of a novelty than anything else.
The rest of the day Tuesday will be sunny and chilly with highs in the lower and middle 50s.
Better warming arrives Wednesday with highs returning to the 60s and 70s, which will stick around for the foreseeable future.
Our next round of showers moves through on Friday, which will leave us mostly dry for the weekend.
A slight chance for rain moves back in Sunday evening followed by more widespread rain next Monday.
