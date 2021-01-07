Winter storm warnings have been issued for the Mountains and Rabun county in NE Georgia. Rain and snow will move in later today and stick around through Friday evening. Heavy snow is expected in the Mountains, while the Upstate could see periods of snow and rain.
A few showers will be possible this afternoon, before rain takes over in the Upstate tonight. First starting in the southwest areas, with some periods of sleet mixed in as well. Snow gets going in the Mountains late tonight, and will be heaviest on Friday morning.
3-6” of snow is expected across the Mountains, with locally higher amounts possible. Far northern Upstate areas could receive 1-2 inches of snowfall, but down towards Greenville, Spartanburg, Clemson and Anderson it will be tough to get accumulations but a dusting is not out of the question. Thundersnow will also be a possibility.
Driving conditions will be slick, so please be careful and stay warm as temperatures will only reach the 30s and 40s Friday.
Prepare now for this winter weather system and stay tuned for the latest information.
