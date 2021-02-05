Another system is heading out way, and it could bring a wintry mix for many areas including the Upstate. Good news is that we don’t expect issues outside the mountains.
Saturday will be mostly sunny early on, then clouds increase late day! Highs will climb to 47-54 area-wide. Saturday night a system will approach from the south to bring some rain and a few bursts of wet snow for the Upstate!. Best chance for rain will be 7PM to 1AM Saturday night into Sunday morning.
The mountains will get some accumulating snow and sleet, starting around 6-8PM and going on through the night. Snow will taper off by daybreak or so on Sunday morning.
Skies will clear through Sunday with highs reaching the low to upper 50s! Milder conditions will be the rule heading into next week as well, with Upstate spots potentially warming above 60 on Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll be watching a cold air-mass to our north that could invade our area toward Valentines Weekend, but for now no snow in sight for the Upstate.
