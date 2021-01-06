Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the mountains of NC for Thursday night into Friday.
Rain and snow will move in Thursday night and stick around through Friday afternoon. Heavy snow is expected in the mountains, while the Upstate could see period of snow and rain.
Tonight will be dry and partly cloudy with lows down to 29 for the mountains and 33 in the Upstate. Thursday will bring increasing clouds with some showers toward the evening. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s.
Rain takes over in the Upstate Thursday night, with some periods of sleet mixed in as well. Snow gets going in the mountains late night, and will be heaviest on Friday morning.
2-4” of snow is expected across the mountains, with locally higher amounts possible. Far northern Upstate areas could receive 1-2 inches of snowfall, but down toward Greenville, Spartanburg, Clemson and Anderson it will be tough to get accumulations. Some snow is still possible in those areas though!
Winds will be gusty through the day at 10-20 mph sustained and 30 mph gusts, so it will feel brutally cold.
Sunny, drier weather will take over this weekend, then we are watching the potential for another rain/snow into next week on Monday into Tuesday. Details still to be determined!
