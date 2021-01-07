A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Swain, Haywood, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, McDowell, and Rabun counties. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the remainder of western NC. Rain and snow will move in tonight and stick around through Friday afternoon. Heavy snow is expected in the mountains, while the Upstate could see periods of snow and rain.
This morning brings some sunshine, but clouds increase quickly. Isolated showers become possible toward the evening. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s.
Rain takes over in the Upstate tonight, with some periods of sleet mixed in as well. Snow gets going in the mountains late tonight, and will be heaviest on Friday morning.
2-4” of snow is expected across the mountains, with locally higher amounts possible. Far northern Upstate areas could receive 1-2 inches of snowfall, but down toward Greenville, Spartanburg, Clemson and Anderson it will be tough to get accumulations. Some snow is still possible in those areas.
Winds will be gusty through the day at 10-20 mph sustained and 30 mph gusts, so it will feel brutally cold on Friday.
Sunny, drier weather will take over this weekend with cool temperatures in the 40s to 50 degrees, and then we are watch the potential for another rain/snow on Monday into Tuesday. Stay tuned for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.