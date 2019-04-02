(FOX Carolina) - The low pressure system moving up the coast will take with it all the rain and snow, leaving a cool day Tuesday before a warm-up back to springtime normals midweek.
Rain and snow chances fade into a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon, with highs staying chilly with some sunshine before the end of the day. Highs hold off in the low to mid-50s with a breeze.
Better warming arrives Wednesday with highs returning to the 60s and 70s under a mostly sunny sky, with another day in the 60s and 70s with some sunshine on Thursday.
Our next round of showers moves through on Friday, with highs holding off into the 60s, and some of the rain will linger into the weekend.
Saturday looks like the drier of the two days, though a stray shower can't be ruled out. Sunday will likely bring a few more showers, but won't be a washout with temperatures climbing well into the 70s area-wide.
A slight chance for rain moves back in Sunday evening followed by more widespread rain next Monday.
