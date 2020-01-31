Rain and snow move in to end the week, but conditions clear up quickly for a beautiful weekend!
Rain mixing with snow will continue at times this morning, but NO accumulation of significance is expected in the Upstate. The mountains could see some accumulation, especially in the higher elevations. This will turn into mainly rain for the rest of the afternoon across the Upstate with temperatures staying steady near 40 degrees.
Skies clear Saturday for the Upstate, while the mountains will see some wrap around moisture in the form of light rain and a wintry mix during the day. Highs will warm into the 40s and 50s area-wide.
Sunday looks gorgeous with sunny skies and highs getting into the 60s for the Upstate and upper 50s in the mountains. The warm weather will hold on into next week, with highs in the 60s through Wednesday as the next rain chance develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.