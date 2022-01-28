A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Graham, Swain, Madison, Yancey and Mitchell counties in NC, while an advisory is out for Buncombe and northern Jackson counties.
For today, clouds increase with showers developing in the Upstate, rain and snow in the mountains, with highs in the low 50s, 40s in the mountains.
A few pockets of snow could develop in the Upstate Friday night, mainly along and east of I-26. Less than an inch of snow is expected. Temperatures get very cold overnight with lows in the low 20s, and mid teens in the mountains.
Saturday turns colder with highs in the 20s and 30s area-wide! Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the 30s and 40s. Conditions should remain dry all weekend and into early next week. Highs warming from the 40s into the 50s.
Our next chance for rain will likely arrive next Thursday, but no winter weather expected at this time.
