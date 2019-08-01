(FOX Carolina) - Warm and humid conditions will dominate through the end of the week, with spotty afternoon storms becoming more likely as the weekend approaches.
This morning starts partly cloudy to mostly clear, though an isolated spot of rain can't be ruled out in the higher elevations of the Upstate.
The rest of the day turns partly to mostly cloudy, with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees. Storms will pop up between 2-9PM, with about a 40-50% chance for storms in any particular spot.
Storms stay in play tomorrow through the weekend, but no day will be a washout. Expect highs in the 80s for our area.
We’re also watching a couple disturbances in the tropics, but nothing that is an immediate threat for the U.S. at this point. A named storm will become possible over the next several days, but remains far out to sea for now.
