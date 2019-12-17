Rain and thunderstorms this morning will push out by afternoon, leaving a clearing sky and colder air!
Rain and thunderstorms this morning will gradually push out of the area toward midday/early afternoon, leaving some clearing late in the day with eventual falling temperatures. Expect most of the day to be in the 50s and 60s but tonight's lows will drop into the 20s and 30s for most.
The rest of the week looks sunny and seasonably chilly - expecting morning lows near or below freezing and daytime highs in the 40s to lower 50s.
For now, the weekend is looking drier with the best moisture being pushed farther southward. A few showers are possible, but for now the better rain chances will stay south toward the Gulf Coast.
Christmas week could start quite warm with unseasonably above average temperatures in the low to middle 60s with lots of sun. Santa may need some shorts around these parts!
