Major heat continues today, but the late day storm threat will increase. It’s all as a cold front moves in, and that will help to cool us off for Memorial Day weekend.
This morning starts dry with a few clouds in the 60s to 70 degrees, but turns stormy in the afternoon and evening. Highs reach 89 in the Upstate and 82 in the mountains, with a 40-60% chance for storms respectively. A couple strong storms are possible but the overall severe threat looks low.
Cooler and less humid air will settle in on Saturday! Highs will be closer to normal in the 70s and low 80s with some lingering clouds.
Sunday will bring a mix of clouds and sun and the COOLEST temps we’ve seen in a while. Highs will stay in the 70s for most spots.
Memorial Day Monday stays gorgeous as well, with ample sunshine and temps near normal for the this of year. Highs will warm to 82 in the Upstate and 77 in the mountains.
Quiet weather should remain in place for the first half of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.