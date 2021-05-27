Sweltering temperatures will continue into Friday, but the late day storm threat will increase! It’s all as a cold front moves in, and that will help to cool us off for the Memorial Day weekend.
Friday will bring a 40-60% chance for rain area-wide (highest chance in the mountains), with the most likely timeframe for rain toward Friday evening and overnight. A couple strong storms are possible. Highs will still get into the mid 80s for the mountains and low 90s in the Upstate.
Cooler and less humid air will settle in on Saturday! Highs will be closer to normal in the 70s and 80s with some lingering clouds.
Sunday will bring a mix of clouds and sun and the COOLEST temps we’ve seen in a while. Highs will stay in the 70s for most spots, with isolated showers possible.
Memorial Day Monday will be gorgeous as well, with ample sunshine and temps near normal for the this of year! Highs will warm to 83 in the Upstate and 77 in the mountains.
Quiet weather should remain in place for the first half of next week.
