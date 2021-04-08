Happy Thursday everyone! We hope you have had a great week so far. After a stretch of beautiful weather rain is now moving in. We break down your forecast below.
A potent large-scale disturbance brings the chance for severe weather today, tomorrow and Saturday. To account for this a marginal risk for severe weather has been issued for all those days. With that said, storms may go strong to severe. Even though its a low-end risk don't let your guard down and download the Fox Carolina News app in case watches/warnings get issued for your area.
Clouds develop quickly today, with scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms by the afternoon. Highs reach the 70s area-wide. Tonight clouds hold with rain fading, but a stray shower or brief storm will still be possible. Lows will drop into the 50s.
Friday brings us more shower and storm chances. Not everyone will see rain, but those who do could have a brief downpour and storm. Highs will be in the middle 70s in the Upstate and lower 70s for the mountains.
The rain and storm threat lasts into Saturday with the highest chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s in the Upstate and lower 70s in the mountains. Some rain/storms will linger into Saturday night with lows in the 50s, some 40s in the mountains.
It clears out on Sunday with sunshine taking back over. Highs will be in the 70s Sunday and that nice weather will stretch into the start of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.