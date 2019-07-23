Rain today will lead to much cooler weather through the middle of the week! The sweltering heat and storms should be kept at bay for several days afterward, lasting into the weekend.
This morning, expect widespread mountain rain and isolated storms. The Upstate will see a few early showers, with most of the rain coming from midday into the afternoon. Mountain towns may clear to a few peeks of sun by the end of the day. Temperatures will hold in the 70s for the entire area.
As the storms roll through, flash flooding is possible, especially in western NC. A Flash Flood Watch is in place until NOON for Buncome, northern Jackson, McDowell and the TN border counties in the mountains.
After the cold front passes to our south Wednesday, we’ll get the benefit of a cooler, drier wind. Humidity will decrease and highs will only warm into the upper 70s to mid-80s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Overnight lows will be cool in the mountains with readings in the 50s, and comfortably in the 60s in the Upstate.
A steady warm-up comes toward the weekend, but highs will remain just slightly cooler than normal for this time of year in the upper 80s, with little rain chance.
