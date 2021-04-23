Rain and a few storms will be possible Saturday as a front moves through. Sunday is looking clear, breezy and warmer!
Friday night will bring increasing clouds, but rain should hold off until midday on Saturday. Saturday will start off with some light showers, then soaking rain pushes in from the west by 10AM-Noon. Heaviest rain will likely fall toward early afternoon with a threat for storms late afternoon as the main system moves through.
Damaging wind, hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible in our area, but a larger severe weather outbreak is expected to our southwest near Atlanta, Birmingham and Savannah.
The greatest threat for severe weather will be south of 85 where the air will be more unstable. Expect that threat between about 2-6PM.
Skies clear Saturday night, leading to sunshine and 70s on Sunday! We’ll get a big warm-up into next week with highs back in the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next rain chance comes Thursday.
