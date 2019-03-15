(FOX Carolina) - Rain chances ramp up as the week comes to a close! Showers should clear out by this evening, leaving a completely dry and clearer weekend.
Pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely in the NC foothills and across the Upstate/northeast GA this afternoon, clearing after 4 PM. Expect a much cooler night with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.
Saturday will start cool, but under a mostly sunny sky highs reach the mid-50s to mid-60s, which is right on par with normal for this time of year. St. Patrick’s Day Sunday starts a little colder, in the 30s, but ends up sunny as well, with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.
Next week continues the sunny stretch and near-normal temps! A cold push of air may impact us toward late week.
