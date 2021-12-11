Rain and storms move across the region this afternoon, with downpours and damaging wind possible.
Scattered light rain will stick around at times, with some dry intervals in between. Highs reach the mid to upper 60s as a line of storms moves through. We have a slight risk for severe weather, and while it's on the lower end of the threat scale, stay weather aware.
The best chance for rain will be 2-6 PM for the Upstate and now until 4 PM in the mountains.
Clearing skies are expected tonight, then mostly sunny and cooler conditions will dominate on Sunday. Highs will only warm into the low and mid-50s.
Sunny and pleasant weather will be the trend for next week! Highs will get back into the 60s, with no wet or wintery weather expected through Friday.
