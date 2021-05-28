Happy Friday! We hope you had a great week so far and we welcome you to the weekend! It'll be another hot and humid day, along with some rain and storms. However, this weekend looks GREAT! We break down the forecast below.
After a dry start to our day, the afternoon and evening turns stormy. High temperatures reach 89 in the Upstate and 82 in the Mountains, all with a chance of rain and storms today. A couple strong storms are possible today, so stay weather aware!
We'll slowly clear and dry out Saturday, with cooler temperatures. Highs will be closer to normal in the 70s and lower 80s with less humidity.
Sunday will bring a mix of clouds and sun along with temperatures in the 70s region-wide.
Memorial Day Monday stays gorgeous, with ample sunshine and temperatures near normal for the this of year. Highs will warm to 82 in the Upstate and 77 in the Mountains.
Have a great day and holiday weekend!
