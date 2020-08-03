Isaias will approach the Carolina coast as a strong tropical storm, nearing hurricane strength, tonight. Locally, rain and storms become more likely into the afternoon.
Spotty showers and storms stay possible for parts of this morning across WNC but should dissipate before noon. New showers and storms will begin forming then, lasting and becoming more widespread into the afternoon hours across WNC. Torrential rain and gusty wind will be possible. For the Upstate, showers and storms should hold off in large part until the afternoon hours - a few could become strong with gusty wind. Highs today hold in the 70s and 80s.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for McDowell, Yancey and Mitchell counties until 8 AM Tuesday morning as some heavy downpours could linger causing issues. We don't expect a widespread flood threat, but some areas could see too much rain too quickly.
Isaias will accelerate away from the SC coast Tuesday. This will dry out our weather a bit, leaving a 20% chance for rain in the afternoon and highs in the 80s.
We'll get a return to typical early August weather for the rest of the week - isolated afternoon showers and storms with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees.
