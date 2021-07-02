Happy Friday everyone! We hope you have been enjoying your week so far and we welcome you to the start of the long holiday weekend. Rain is likely through this afternoon, then clearing is expected for the holiday weekend! We are also watching Tropical Storm Elsa which could bring us tropical rains next week. We break down your forecast below.
Heavy rain and storms this morning and while the cold front moves south, we'll expect the rain to taper off this afternoon. Even after the passage of the front, a few scattered showers and isolated storms will continue to pop up into the afternoon/evening while highs= temperatures reach the 70s to lower 80s. Tonight, the rain ends and clouds clear, leaving us with comfortable temperatures in the 50s and 60s and lower humidity!
Saturday expect a light breeze from the north and pleasant summer temperatures! Highs will warm to 85 in the Upstate and 79 in the mountains under sunny skies and low humidity. During the evening it will be cool and clear for fireworks and cookouts, expect lows to drop into the 50s and 60s.
Sunday returns with sunny skies and high temperatures in the 80s area-wide. A perfect day for the lake or pool. Dry conditions will prevail for fireworks and all your evening plans.
While Monday looks to hold on to dry and hotter weather, we continue to watch the tropics with Tropical Storm Elsa spinning in the Atlantic. Computer models indicate a path heading towards Florida and the Gulf states. Stay tuned as some of that moisture could reach us by the middle of next week.
Have a fun and safe holiday weekend!
