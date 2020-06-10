A cold front brings widespread rain and storms today, but clearer skies and lower humidity return for the end of the week and into the weekend.
This morning starts with an isolated rain shower or two and muggy temperatures n the 60s to low 70s. Throughout the day, rain and storms will develop, becoming widespread. Highs reach the low to mid-80s.
There's a small risk that a couple storms produce some hail and damaging wind gusts in the afternoon and evening.
As the cold front sweeps all that moisture through the area, things will dry up on Thursday. It'll still be plenty warm and a bit muggy, but no rain is expected with lots of sun yielding highs in the low to upper 80s.
The lower humidity will kick in more on Friday as highs scale back a touch into the lower and middle 80s. Expect similar conditions on Saturday.
Sunday, most of the day remains dry but there's an off-chance at a brief pop-up storm during the afternoon.
Things cool off a little bit more next week, with highs back into the upper 70s/lower 80s. Isolated shower and storm chances move back in as well.
