Rain is on the way for Friday, especially late in the day! A few showers could linger early Saturday, along with mountain snow, but a quick clearing is in store for the weekend!
Tonight will be chilly with lows in the 30s area-wide, but not as cold as previous nights. Expect rain to push in through the day on Friday with highs in the 50s. Best chance for rain will be late day into the evening.
Gusty winds and some heavy downpours will be possible into Friday night, then clearing is on tap for Saturday. A few mountains snow showers could develop along the TN line through Saturday morning.
The rest of the weekend will bring sunshine and highs in the 40s and 50s. Another front moves in early next week and that will bring a slight chance for rain.
