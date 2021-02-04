Happy Thursday everyone! It's very COLD this morning, and we will stay chilly throughout the entire day. Bundle up, stay warm and get ready for some rain to arrive later tonight.
After the extreme morning chill, temperatures will climb into the upper 40s for the Mountains and lower 50s today in the Upstate. Clouds will increase during the day creating cloudy skies by the evening hours. That's when the winds will start to pick up again, especially in the Mountains. Wind gusts will be over 30 mph at times. A Wind Advisory goes in place at 7PM tonight expiring Friday morning for counties along the TN state line.
Late in the day and overnight rain will start to move in and that will linger through our Friday morning. Friday will start with widespread showers, and a brief mountain wintry mix, but turns to all rain throughout the late morning. The rain will gradually wrap up by the afternoon with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
