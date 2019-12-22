RAIN, RAIN and more RAIN! Heavy downpours could interfere with travel all across the Carolinas through early Monday before clearing late day.
Showers will continue through tonight. The intensity of the rain will initially be light to moderate before picking up in the overnight hours - heavy downpours are likely by then.
Heavy rain lingers into the first half of Monday as winds get stronger, gusting up to 20-30 mph at times in the heavy rain. Rain will clear out Monday afternoon and evening, leaving room for some much-improved weather by Christmas Eve!
The sky gradually clears for Tuesday and becomes sunny on Christmas and the day after. Afternoon highs will soar into the 60s each afternoon, and morning temperatures will be well above average as well - in the 40s!
