After scattered flooding Friday, showers will slowly clear out this weekend. Colder temps are instore as well.
Rain continues this afternoon, but the heaviest has transitioned to the east. This should allow flooded areas to drain and improve into the evening. Expect off and on showers overnight with lows in the 50s.
Showers will linger into early Saturday for some, but rain should be isolated in nature.
Clearing skies are expected for the Upstate on Saturday afternoon, while the mountains will still be dealing with some clouds and showers. By Saturday night a few snowflakes could fall before all the moisture is out in the mountains. Expect sunshine area-wide on Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s.
