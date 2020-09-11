Rain chances will increase throughout this weekend, with temperatures staying below normal. Some less humid and cooler air will filter in toward middle of next week to bring an end to the shower chances.
Saturday will be cooler with highs struggling to hit 80. Clouds and showers will be the rule, with numerous afternoon storms developing. Rain could happen at any time, but will be the most likely late in the day. Heavy rain could cause some localized flooding in spots, especially into Saturday night.
More showers and storms are possible for Sunday and Monday, but a cold front moves through finally toward middle of next week! This should dry us out and bring less humid air back to the western Carolinas.
We’re watching the tropics as a system is expected to move across south Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico. The tropical moisture with this feature should stay away from the Carolinas, but we’ll keep you posted!
