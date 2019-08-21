Hot and humid weather will persist through this week with scattered storms each afternoon. The rain threat will go up this weekend as a cold front approaches. This will bring fall-like temps toward Sunday, along with more showers.
Tonight will be mostly clear, with only a small chance for a shower or storm. Lows will cool to 71 in the upstate and 65 in the mountains for Thursday morning. Through the day we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A few storms will be possible late day, but better chance for rain comes Friday and the weekend.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms developing late day. This could pose an issue for high school football games, so stay tuned on the forecast! Highs will reach the low to mid 80s area-wide with plenty of humidity.
Saturday will keep the rain, with scattered showers and a few t-storms throughout the day. This looks like the most likely day for a “washout” forecast. Meaning that it will be tough to plan anything outside. Highs will warm to near 80.
Highs will stay in the 70s on Sunday, with scattered showers and a cooler northeast breeze. T-storm threat should be lower with the cooler conditions, but rain will still be around nonetheless.
Skies will clear out toward middle of next week!
