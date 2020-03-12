Daily rain chances continue into next week, but cooler air will be the main story for the weekend!
Spring-time conditions continue this afternoon with limited chance for rain or storms as temperatures sit in the 60s and 70s. Overnight, rain and weakening storms are likely across WNC while the Upstate stays generally dry. Lows will only dip into the 60s.
Friday will start with an overcast sky and a chance of rain, but this chance will diminish into the afternoon as highs return to the 60s and 70s. Friday night looks almost completely dry.
The weekend ushers in cooler air with highs scaling back into the 50s to near 60 degrees with continued rain chances. A few passing showers are likely in the Upstate Saturday with the better chances across WNC, though the entire region will see a better chance for rain toward Sunday.
Next week keeps rain chances going, but for now Tuesday and Thursday hold the higher chances to see showers. Temperatures will also moderate back into the 60s by mid-week.
