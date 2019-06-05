Our stormy pattern will continue through the weekend, with a good chance for afternoon rain most days. Highs will remain near normal for this time of year.
Strong storms are possible through this evening, then isolated showers will remain overnight. Expect temps in the 60s to starts Thursday with plenty of clouds. By the afternoon we’ll see isolated showers and storms, but rain chance will only be around 20-30% with highs in the low to upper 80s.
Showers and storms ramp up a bit more for Friday as moisture increases from the southwest. Expect scattered rain and a couple strong storms between 2-7PM. Showers could linger overnight.
This weekend will bring morning clouds and PM storms. The rain chance will be 50-60% all weekend, with the highest risk of heavy rain coming during the peak heat of the day.
Conditions will slowly clear out Monday into Tuesday.
