Rain chances stick around one more day before some much-welcomed relief in the form of SUNSHINE returns ahead of the weekend, lasting for a few days.
Rain becomes widespread across the Upstate Thursday, but decreases to only a few spotty showers into WNC beyond the foothills. The high elevations of WNC may see light snow or flurries at times, but moisture sharply drops off, so precipitation will be harder to come by. Temperatures will be in the 40s to lower 50s much of the day, even as rain begins tapering off toward late afternoon.
Friday brings back the sunshine for the Upstate, though WNC could see a few snow showers in the TN/NC mountain areas along the state line. Temperatures there will remain in the 40s with a strong breeze and reach the 50s in the Upstate.
While the weekend mornings will be cold, the days will be quite pleasant with lots of sun and highs in the 50s and 60s – picture perfect! The next measurable rain chance looks to hold off until Tuesday of next week.
