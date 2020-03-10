Showers stick around through the end of the week and into the weekend, but temperature changes come along, too!
Mainly cloudy conditions continue today with afternoon temperatures reaching into the 60s. Showers are possible this afternoon but are less likely compared to the morning hours. A stray shower or two is possible Wednesday as temperatures rise into the lower 70s in the Upstate with otherwise a mostly cloudy sky.
Another wave of scattered rain will cross into the region toward Thursday, with more of the same comes on Friday as highs remain in the 60s and 70s.
Cloudy and cooler conditions move in for the weekend, and showers stay possible both days. Highs may drop back into the 50s, but neither day looks to be a washout.
