Happy Friday everyone! Rain showers and a few storms are in the forecast today as well as the weekend. By next week cooler, more comfortable temperatures return but still holding onto a more unsettled weather pattern. We break down the forecast below.
Through the day clouds will slowly break up, but scattered showers and storms return this afternoon with highs reaching the 70s to lower 80s. Showers should wind down towards sunset around 7:30pm, giving us a better forecast for any Friday plans of Friday night football.
Warmer temperatures remain in the forecast this weekend as we reach the lower 80s in the Upstate and middle to upper 70s in the Mountains. A few showers and storms are possible each day. However, rain will be more likely Sunday afternoon and onward into Monday.
Heavier rain will arrive for the early days next week, with cooler temperatures lasting for the stretch of next week. Fitting for the Fall season which starts Wednesday!
Have a great day and weekend!
