Happy Wednesday everyone! Our typical late summer pattern continues the next few days, with increasing chances for showers and storms, and temperatures backing off to near-normal for this time of year. We break down your forecast below.
Clouds continue to increase today leading to a chance for spotty rain and perhaps a brief storm this afternoon. Temperatures rise today in the 80s across the region. High of 85 in the Upstate and 80 in the Mountains. Lows tonight will drop into the 60s with on and off rain.
Tomorrow and Friday brings back a 40-50% rain and storm coverage, with highs backing off to the 70s and lower 80s. The wet weather comes as the remnants of Nicholas push closer, though the brunt of that storm stays to our south and lulls out.
Hit and miss showers continue into the weekend, but with a bit more sun bursting through the clouds. Highs will rebound to the lower and middle 80s through the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.