(FOX Carolina) - The threat for widespread rain will go up into this weekend. The best chance for heavy downpours will come Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Improving weather arrives next week with more sunshine.
Expect mostly cloudy, warm, and humid weather today with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees and occasional shower chance continuing into the afternoon and evening hours.
The weekend brings unsettled, STORMY conditions for both days. While the better coverage of storms may come in the afternoon hours, rain or storms are possible at just about any time throughout the weekend.
Some storms may become severe with hail and damaging wind as the entire area remains in a marginal to slight threat for severe conditions. Flooding is also possible, especially in areas seeing repeated waves of rain.
The sky will clear as we head into next week with some very nice days in store. Highs will stay in the 70s with full sunshine for most of next week.
