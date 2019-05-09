Isolated rain and storms will remain possible through the end of the week before more scattered to widespread stormy conditions move into the southeast this weekend.
This morning starts mostly cloudy and mostly dry, outside of a small pocket of rain in the mountains. Temperatures sit in the low to mid-60s. The day stays mostly cloudy, with a pop up shower or storm possible in the second half of the day, with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.
Expect a few more of these storms to fire up on Friday afternoon, but overall the coverage should still be on the spotty side. Highs remain steady near 80.
A more organized system will move through this weekend, keeping higher wet weather potential on both Saturday and Sunday. Each day should have a similar pattern of morning showers, and the more widespread rain and storm activity in the afternoon as highs reach the 70s.
The sky begins to dry up by early next week and should stay that way for a solid few days.
