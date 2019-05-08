Isolated rain and storms will happen the next couple afternoons before more scattered to widespread rain and storms move through this weekend.
Thursday will be similar to the past couple of days with highs near 80, a mix of clouds and sun and pop-up afternoon showers and storms.
Expect a few more of these to fire up Friday afternoon, but overall the coverage should still be on the spotty side.
A more organized system will move in this weekend which will deliver scattered to widespread rain and storms on and off throughout both Saturday and Sunday.
Things should dry up by early next week and stay that way for a solid few days.
