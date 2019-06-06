(FOX Carolina) - Our stormy pattern will continue through the weekend, with a good chance for afternoon rain most days. Highs will remain near normal for this time of year.
Mainly cloudy conditions will continue Thursday with occasional rain as temperatures slowly reach the 70s to low 80s later in the day.
Showers and storms ramp up a bit more for Friday as moisture increases from the southwest. Widespread rain is likely in the morning with scattered rain and a couple strong storms continuing into the afternoon hours.
This weekend will bring more clouds and periods of rain and storms. The rain chance will be 60% all weekend, meaning a majority of the weekend will be seeing rain.
Unsettled weather continues into the first part of next week as periods of rain and storms remain likely through Tuesday.
