Our beautiful weather will come to an end toward Friday and the weekend as clouds move in and rain chances increase!
Friday is now looking mostly cloudy, especially by late day. Moisture will be increasing as a system gets stronger to our west, so a few showers are possible. Rain shouldn’t be widespread. Highs will warm into the 60s. The best chance for rain looks to hold off until late Saturday into Sunday.
Saturday is looking mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s and scattered rain. Rain becomes widespread toward Sunday morning. Rain totals don’t look terribly high, but over an inch of rain could fall through the weekend.
We will continue to fine tune the forecast on rain timing so you can plan your outdoor activities!
Unfortunately we may see another system move in toward middle of next week to bring a chance of rain for Halloween festivities.
Late week could bring the first freeze in the mountains and some Upstate frost as a strong cold front heads our way… Stay tuned!!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.