Our cloudy and dreary weather pattern continues into the next couple of days but with much more rain.
Tonight will bring a few breaks in the clouds with lows in the middle and upper 60s with patchy fog developing by daybreak Wednesday.
There will be a little bit of drizzle to greet commuters, but showers and thunderstorms will develop by the late afternoon and scatter across the Upstate and mountains.
Thursday will play out nearly identically before the cold front finally starts to move south of us by Friday.
Lingering showers remain a possibility on Friday, especially in the Upstate as the front makes its final pass through.
That will dry things up for the weekend with only a slight chance of an isolated afternoon shower and more sunshine yielding highs in the middle 70s to lower 80s.
Clouds will build back in Sunday and continue to thicken into early next week as another wedge of high pressure builds in.
At this point, rain chances look to remain low during that time.
