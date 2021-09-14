Our typical late summer pattern continues the next few days, with increasing chances for showers and storms, and slightly cooler temperatures.
Overnight we're looking at mostly clear, mild, and muggy conditions. Lows by morning will be in the mid to upper 60s in the Upstate, and low 60s for the mountains.
Shower and storm chances increase for everyone starting Wednesday and will last through the end of the week and into the weekend as moisture from the remnants of Nicholas moves in. Highs drop back off to the lower and middle 80s across the area, with some mountain spots topping out in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the 60s. No day will be a washout, but rain will be hit and miss.
Watching the tropics Nicholas made landfall early this morning in Texas as a CAT 1 hurricane. This system is dumping rain across eastern Texas and the track looks to stay south of us with heavy rain in places across Louisiana. Some moisture looks to track into parts of the Upstate towards the end of the week, ushering in higher rain chances.
