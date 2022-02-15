We're looking at increasing clouds for our Wednesday, with a few showers possible later in the day.
Highs will top out near 60 in the Upstate, with mid 50s in the mountains. More clouds overnight with a few showers expected, and lows in the 40s.
On Thursday, deeper moisture builds into the region ahead of a strong cold front. Expect showers to increase through the day with heavier rain Thursday night into Friday morning.
A few thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather is not expected at this time. Highs on Thursday will be near 70 in the Upstate and low to mid 60s in the mountains.
Friday it clears out with mainly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s, near 50 in the mountains.
The weekend will feature a lot of sunshine and highs in the 50s to around 60.
