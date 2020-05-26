Spotty showers and storms are likely to continue this week, with isolated flood concerns popping up as wet weather lingers.
Scattered showers and patchy fog expected this morning, with temperatures in the 60s. A few peeks of sun become possible, but on and off rain and isolated thunderstorms will linger into the afternoon as highs reach the 70s.
Wednesday once again brings scattered rain chances, that could even produce some localized flooding to the northern Upstate and mountains. It won't be a total washout, and highs reach the low 70s.
Expect daily scattered to widespread rain and storms Thursday, Friday and Saturday as highs return to the 80s in the Upstate.
Things should finally dry up a bit by Sunday and next Monday, with a good bit more sunshine, and highs staying comfortable in the low 80s.
