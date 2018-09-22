(FOX Carolina) -
Our local weather will stay quiet as the tropics remain active with Tropical Storm Kirk forms just west of Africa and Tropical Depression 11 stays in the Caribbean. Both pose NO threat to the U.S., but will continue to be monitored as the peak of Atlantic hurricane season continues. Sunday will be decently sunny with highs in the lower and middle 80s with just a slight chance at a couple/three afternoon showers.
The first half of next week will be a touch cloudier and thus, cooler with highs in the 70s and 80s and isolated afternoon rain chances. A front will stall over Tennessee and bring scattered afternoon showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday to the area. Temperatures for a lot of the southeast will cool down big time, but here in the Carolinas, we'll only feel a small decrease in temperatures, but at least our rain chances will return to near zero.
