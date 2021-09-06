Warm and more humid weather will linger through Wednesday, ahead of some more pleasant feeling temps for late week. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible early week.
Tuesday will bring a slight chance for rain, with the best chance for rain in the mountains. Highs will warm into the upper 80s for the Upstate and low 80s in the mountains.
Wednesday will bring a better chance for rain, before a front settles to our south. That will take the rain chances down for Thursday and Friday. Humidity will be lower, but temps will still be warm.
Expect a mostly dry weekend with highs near 90 into Saturday and Sunday.
