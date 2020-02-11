Multiple rounds of heavy rain roll through this week, which could cause additional flooding across the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia.
While a flash flood watch continues for the western Upstate, northeast Georgia, and parts of WNC, the threat for heavy downpours and flash flooding seems to be decreasing. Warm, humid air takes shape today, and there's a small chance of redeveloping heavier showers and storms south of I-85 this afternoon. If these form, an isolated severe storm is possible.
Cloudy, cooler weather is expected Wednesday with highs holding in the 50s and even 40s in some spots. Occasional showers are likely through the entire day, but rain amounts should remain light enough to prevent any major concerns.
Thursday brings another front to the region and another round of showers and possible thunderstorms along with it. This could also cause additional flooding depending on where the heaviest rain sets up and if the movement is slow. There's also a very small threat for strong storms, but for now, the environment is quite marginal.
Finally some colder, drier weather returns for Friday and into most of the weekend. Valentine's Day looks fully sunny with highs in the 50s, though temperatures drop quickly into the evening and reach the 20s overnight. The next chance of rain could move in late Sunday into Monday.
