Scattered rain and an isolated storm continues through the end of the week, but another round comes over the weekend.
Scattered rain, brief downpours, and a few rumbles of thunder continue this morning. Temperatures start in the 50s and 60s, and reach the low 70s in the afternoon. The day should end drier, with peeks of sun possible just before sunset.
Tomorrow, New Years Eve, expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s to low 70s. Scattered showers are possible, but you'll see more dry time than anything else. A few showers may linger through the midnight ball drop, so fireworks will be hit or miss.
Another strong system moves in late Saturday into Sunday. Some rain and even mountain snow is possible, along with a few t-storms. We’ll fine tune the timing of the nasty weather so you can plan ahead for your New Year’s weekend events.
