Unsettled weather returns for the middle of this week, bringing a chance of rain and winter weather.
This morning starts cloudy with areas of mist or drizzle with temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s. Through the day, rain becomes much more likely and heavy into the afternoon and evening hours. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible, but no severe weather is expected. Rain amounts should average from one half inch up to 2" in the heaviest areas.
Some rain will linger into Wednesday, especially in the morning and midday hours. Temperatures will fail to recover in the afternoon, likely holding in the 40s, making for a raw, dreary afternoon even as the rain ends.
Moisture is back for Thursday, and rain is likely yet again for much of the day. Snow is more likely across the mountains and far northern Upstate, but temperature profiles are increasingly "borderline" across the central Upstate; this means we will have to continue watching developments for another 24 hours or so before we can nail down a more specific forecast. For now, plan on a cold rain for areas south of 85 while north of 85 into the mountains see a decent chance of rain changing to snow for a few hours.
Full-force sun will be the rule on Friday and Saturday with rebounding temperatures - enjoy! The next system arrives late Sunday with more rain.
