Stay weather aware as flooding is ongoing for parts of the Upstate. Expect rain to taper off tonight, but showers will still remain in spots.
Showers will linger into Saturday morning, while the clouds start to break up. Expect mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s.
Clearing skies and dry conditions overnight with lows falling into the 50s and 60s. Sunday brings mostly sunny skies along with near average temperatures, in the middle to upper 70s.
Early next week we welcome in quiet weather and warmer temperatures. Expect a good mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures jumping into the 80s for the Upstate and middle 70s in the Mountains.
Have a great and safe weekend!
