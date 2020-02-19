Cold air slowly pushes in throughout the day, with moisture following. The setup could will likely result in some snow for the mountains and even parts of the Upstate by late in the day Thursday!
Starting the day with scattered showers, expect the clouds to linger but the wet weather to move out. Temperatures hover in the low to mid-50s from morning through the afternoon. The wind will start to pick up, becoming gusty at times in the mountains.
Most of Wednesday night will be dry with lows reaching the middle 30s to near 40 by Thursday morning ahead of our potential winter weather maker.
The mountains will experience some brief light rain Thursday morning but mostly snow will fall over the rest of the day resulting in accumulations of 1-3 inches in western North Carolina.
As of now for the Upstate, it looks like cold rain will begin Thursday during the morning. As that cools the atmosphere down, a switch over to snow or a rain/snow mix is possible by the afternoon for parts of the northern and western Upstate as well as NE Georgia.
It could very well end up being similar to what happened a couple Saturdays ago as some light accumulations resulted in the Upstate on mainly grassy and elevated surfaces.
There's still a lot of uncertainty between our various forecast models primarily with the timing of precipitation and the amount of it. These factors adjusting even slightly could alter the forecast and be the difference for the Upstate seeing all rain or some snow.
After Thursday's precipitation, it gets very cold Thursday night into the 20s, which could result in some slick spots on area roads Friday morning.
We'll rebound nicely over the weekend with highs returning to the 50s to near 60 with our next batch of rain returning late Sunday into next Monday.
