Rain will move through the area tonight into early Sunday morning, which will be followed by some mountain snow Monday.
Most rain will move through after midnight in the Upstate while the mountains see it begin earlier, but safe to say all rain should be out of the area by 10 AM Sunday.
Afterwards, some sunshine and mild air will lead to highs in the lower and middle 60s with a brisk west and northwest breeze at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.
A reinforcing shot of cold air and moisture will lead to snowfall Monday in the mountains and could even result in some accumulation in elevations above 3500 feet in western North Carolina.
A dusting or some flurries are possible in places like Hendersonville/Asheville between Sunday night and Monday night.
The Upstate will stay dry, but much cooler with some sun, highs in the 40s and 50s and a brisk breeze blowing once again.
The rest of next week will be dry and quiet with highs in the 50s to near 60 with another chance for showers happening on Friday.
